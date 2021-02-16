Comerica Bank Sells 7,137 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

