Comerica Bank Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $905.05 and a 200 day moving average of $869.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

