Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,108 shares of company stock worth $4,337,464 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

