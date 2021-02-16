Commerzbank (CBK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.20 ($4.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.20 ($7.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.20 ($7.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.60 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.40 ($5.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.10 ($4.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.22 ($6.15). The stock had a trading volume of 7,556,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.52 and its 200 day moving average is €4.94.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

