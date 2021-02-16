CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.04

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 8595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 382,455 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,324,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,352,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

