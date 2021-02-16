Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $204,296.40 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVLT traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 448,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,836. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

