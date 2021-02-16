Comparing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -4.26% 13.35% 4.09% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

98.5% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chegg and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 11 1 2.65 Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $101.94, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Chegg.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chegg and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $410.93 million 35.13 -$9.60 million $0.41 273.34 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, data science, data analytics, product design, and product management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

