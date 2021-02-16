Comparing Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) & AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AMEN Properties and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 7.82 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Sino Land $759.46 million 14.43 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Volatility and Risk

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -108.11% -27.83% -25.88% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Summary

Sino Land beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

