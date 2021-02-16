Comparing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magnite and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnite
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|1
|22
|14
|0
|2.35
Institutional & Insider Ownership
74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Magnite has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Magnite and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnite
|-30.72%
|-9.19%
|-3.64%
|-31.70%
|-12.42%
|-7.89%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Magnite and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnite
|$156.41 million
|41.57
|-$25.48 million
|($0.37)
|-152.73
|$3.46 billion
|17.00
|$1.47 billion
|$1.99
|37.17
Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Magnite beats Twitter on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
