Comparing Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magnite and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67 Twitter 1 22 14 0 2.35

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $35.17, suggesting a potential downside of 37.77%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $55.46, suggesting a potential downside of 25.01%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Magnite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Twitter -31.70% -12.42% -7.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 41.57 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -152.73 Twitter $3.46 billion 17.00 $1.47 billion $1.99 37.17

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Twitter on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

