Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of CMP opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

