Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.82

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.82 and last traded at $66.78, with a volume of 7697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,822,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

