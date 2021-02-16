Compound Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $558.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $445.20 or 0.00913909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,498 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

