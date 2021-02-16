Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Compugen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 105,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Compugen by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $898.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $19.90.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

