Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Holdings Lowered by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

