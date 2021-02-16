Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,766,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.