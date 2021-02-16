Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 67.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

