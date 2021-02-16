Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.73 for the period. Conagra Brands also updated its Q3 2021

IntraDay guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

