Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q3 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

IntraDay guidance to 2.63-2.73 EPS.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,945. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

