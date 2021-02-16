Conceal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,854.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $876,204.24 and $19,854.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.22 or 0.99745411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.17 or 0.00488797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00890896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00257077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,515,769 coins and its circulating supply is 9,857,631 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

