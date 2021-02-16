Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading 10.3% Higher

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.53. 913,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 239,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.