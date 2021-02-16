Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.36. Condor Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 2,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

