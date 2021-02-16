Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 211690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFF shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$92.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

