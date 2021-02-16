ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 22,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

