CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 5.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 688,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 494,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $288.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.