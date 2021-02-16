Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

