Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 1,360 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $110.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90.

