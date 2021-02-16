Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 1.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

