Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,166,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17.

