Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $9.91 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,907,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 6.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

