Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) (CVE:CEM) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) (CVE:CEM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.23. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 18,161 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

