Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

STZ stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

