Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.57

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.57 and last traded at $240.57, with a volume of 90 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.