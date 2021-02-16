Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to Hold at Truist

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.00. 23,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,659. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

