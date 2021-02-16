Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $242.46

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $242.46 and last traded at $234.82, with a volume of 16576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.27.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

