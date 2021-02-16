Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,270.76 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,387.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

