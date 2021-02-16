Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Cut to $1,760.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target dropped by CIBC from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,852.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CNSWF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,270.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $746.28 and a 12 month high of $1,387.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,272.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,200.96.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.