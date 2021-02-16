Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.65% from the company’s current price.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,852.50.

CNSWF traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,270.76. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,272.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,387.13.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

