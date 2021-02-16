Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,852.50.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $1,270.76. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641. Constellation Software has a one year low of $746.28 and a one year high of $1,387.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,272.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,200.96.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

