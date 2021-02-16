Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.39% from the stock’s current price.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,852.50.

CNSWF stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $1,270.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $746.28 and a 12-month high of $1,387.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,272.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,200.96.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

