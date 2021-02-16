Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,550.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up C$64.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1,678.00. 29,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,620.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,562.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,789.63. The company has a market cap of C$35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.37.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

