Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSTM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
