Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.