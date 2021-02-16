Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.28 ($0.12), with a volume of 477,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.13. The stock has a market cap of £22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90.

Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) Company Profile (LON:CGO)

Contango Holdings plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal to industrial consumers in the Southern Africa region. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interest in the Garalo gold mining project located in Mali.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.