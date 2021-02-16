Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) were up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 3,267,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,496,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $880.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
