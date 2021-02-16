Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Hits $3.36 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $257,911.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 125.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

