Content Value Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $11.68 million and $2.78 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

