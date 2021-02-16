ContentBox Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $2.84 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.68 or 0.00606452 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

