ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 16,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

