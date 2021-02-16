ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WISH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

