CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $10.07 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $72,338.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 279.1% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00089909 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00237020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,868,670 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

