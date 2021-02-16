Contrasting AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50%

This table compares AlloVir and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 13.60 $37.01 million $0.39 292.56

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AlloVir and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 11 0 2.58

AlloVir currently has a consensus price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $128.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats AlloVir on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that has completed Phase III clinical trial for uterine fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBIb-1817, an AADC gene replacement therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; ACT-709478, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for use in certain forms of generalized epilepsy; and VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of various neurology and/or psychiatry disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

